An Episcopalian school in blue New York City invited a drag queen to its “Pride Chapel” event earlier this year, as minors were encouraged to stand up and clap for the activist.

According to the drag queen’s TikTok, Grace Church School invited the activist, Brita Filter, to “teach the children.”

“I literally went to church to teach the children today… ️‍️‍⚧️,” Filter wrote in a TikTok post in April.

“A Catholic High School here in NYC invited me to their Pride Chapel,” he continued, misstating the school’s denomination, as it is Episcopalian.