9 Wounded When at Least 2 Gunmen Opened Fire After Fight in Cincinnati

Nine people were wounded when at least two individuals pulled guns following a fight on Sunday around 1:40 a.m. in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Officers “were called to Main and 13th streets for a report of a disorderly crowd” and a fight between “two groups of people” erupted after officers arrived on scene, WLWT reported.

At least two individuals pulled guns, one after the other, and fired rounds.

Cincinnati Police Assistant Chief Michael John indicated nine people were wounded in the incident, WHIO noted. Eight of the victims were men and one was a woman.

John noted that their “ages ranged from 23 to 47 years old.”

There were no life-threatening injuries and all nine individuals have already been released from the hospital.

The two suspects are not in custody.

