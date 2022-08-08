Best-selling writer and award-winning American historian David McCullough died at the age of 89 on Sunday.

McCullough was known for writing multiple books on American history and winning two Pulitzer Prizes for his writings on American presidents Harry Truman in 1994 and John Adams in 2001.

The author died at his home in Hingham, Massachusetts, surrounded by his five children, Simon and Schuster announced in a press release. His wife, Rosalee, passed away two months ago.

It is with deep sorrow that Simon & Schuster shares the news that David McCullough died yesterday, Sunday, August 7. We were honored to be his publisher for 54 years and will miss him greatly. Full statement from Simon & Schuster: https://t.co/i6g5JVbJJw pic.twitter.com/2ZLdb5XsIR — Simon & Schuster (@simonschuster) August 8, 2022

McCullough’s first book was Johnstown Flood in 1968, based on the catastrophic failure of the South Fork Dam in 1889 that destroyed the town of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, killing thousands.

His next two books ventured into architecture as he documented the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge in The Great Bridge in 1972 and the Panama Canal in The Path Between the Seas in 1977.

Along with his award-winning work on Truman and John Adams, McCullough also wrote a 1981 biography of the nation’s 26th president, Theodore Roosevelt, titled Mornings on Horseback.

McCullough’s work on John Adams inspired the critically acclaimed HBO miniseries of the same name in 2008. The best-selling author also wrote a companion to his work on the nation’s second president based on the early days of the American Revolution in his book 1776.

The New York Times noted that Truman was on the top of its bestseller list for 43 weeks, while John Adams was also number one in the first week of its release.

McCullough’s later writings focused on the great American pioneers, including aviation inventors Orville and Wilbur Wright in The Wright Brothers in 2015 and America’s early settlers into the west in The Pioneers in 2019.

McCullough was no stranger to the small screen, as he was featured in PBS documentaries such as Ken Burn’s The Civil War in 1990 and the long-running show The American Experience.

He also provided narration to explain historical context within Hollywood’s 2003 movie Seabiscuit.

From his home on Martha’s Vineyard, McCullough would write his works on a Royal Standard typewriter, the Associated Press (AP) noted.

McCullough’s distinguished life included addressing a joint session of Congress in 1989 and receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2006.

“David McCullough was national treasure. His books brought history to life for millions of readers. Through his biographies, he dramatically illustrated the most ennobling parts of the American character,” said Simon and Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp.

Following the news of his passing, tributes poured in on social media, with many commenters noting how McCullough’s works inspired them to read more about the history of America.

David McCullough's "John Adams" helped inspire my love of history. It remains one of the chief books I recommend to anyone who wants to understand the history of the United States. My prayers are with him and his family. https://t.co/lAdJLI4XVu — Tyler Syck (@tylersyck) August 8, 2022

Very sad to hear this news. Mornings on Horseback by McCullough was the book that first got me interested in TR. His writing will continue to shape the way we view American history.https://t.co/Q5B9LBibip — Nick Solheim (@NickSSolheim) August 8, 2022

David McCullough wasn’t just any writer. Each of his works was a masterpiece that captured the American spirit in all its glory. We lost such an icon today. May he rest in peace. — nick “lindy”quist (@nick_lindquist) August 8, 2022

McCullough and his wife had five children, nineteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.