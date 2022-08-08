The Heritage Foundation has sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) over its failure to comply with a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, the Daily Caller reported.

In January, the Heritage Foundation filed a FOIA request seeking information from DHS about “any stakeholders involved in the decision and any communications they may have had with Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas.”

The FOIA request comes after Biden’s lax enforcement of federal immigration law. For example, Biden ordered a 100-day moratorium on deportations on his first day in office. However, a federal judge prohibited Biden from enforcing the deportation moratorium.

The Heritage Foundation’s lawsuit argued DHS failed to comply with “statutory timelines” to provide the requested information, according to the Daily Caller.

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan blasted President Joe Biden’s handling of federal immigration law and argued Biden “has effectively abolished ICE.”

Homan told the Daily Caller:

He has effectively abolished ICE, and that’s why we just saw the lowest deportation number in ICE’s history, and more than 14,000 criminal illegal aliens released into our communities. This lawsuit will hopefully shine a light on how we got here, and who else is responsible.

Many of Biden’s efforts to drawback enforcement of federal immigration laws have been stopped by Republican-led states like Texas who have consistently sued his administration in federal court.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.