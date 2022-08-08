Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) blasted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for raiding former President Donald Trump’s home, but not the homes of former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Trump revealed in a lengthy statement that FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Florida residence on Monday.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

The raid was reportedly focused on documents that Trump allegedly took with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago.

Shortly after Trump confirmed the FBI raid, Blackburn criticized the FBI for raiding Trump’s home but not other former presidents who have allegedly violated federal law.

Blackburn noted that Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton took $28,000 worth of furniture from the White House after Clinton left office. She also pointed toward Obama’s alleged violation of the Presidential Records Act as cause for a potential FBI raid.

“Bill and Hillary Clinton took $28,000 worth of furnishings from the White House. Obama violated the Presidential Records Act,” Blackburn tweeted. “Why did the FBI not raid their houses?”

“This is a political witch hunt to take down President Trump,” the Tennessee senator concluded.

Trump also called out the FBI’s bias in raiding his home and not Hillary Clinton’s home in his statement.

“Hillary Clinton was allowed to delete and acid wash 33.000 E-mails AFTER they were subpoenaed by Congress. Absolutely nothing has happened to hold her accountable. She even took antique furniture, and other items from the White House,” Trump said. “I stood up to America’s bureaucratic corruption, I restored power to the people, and truly delivered for our Country, like we have never seen before. The establishment hated it.”

