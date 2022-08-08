The FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s home was reportedly focused on documents Trump may have taken with him from the White House to Mar-A-Lago after leaving office.

Trump announced his Florida home was “under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents” in a statement on Monday.

“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries, Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before,” Trump said. “They even broke into my safe!”

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported the investigation “appeared to be focused on material that Mr. Trump had brought with him to Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence, after he left the White House,” shortly after Trump confirmed the FBI raid.

As the New York Times reported:

The search, according to two people familiar with the investigation, appeared to be focused on material that Mr. Trump had brought with him to Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence, after he left the White House. Those boxes contained many pages of classified documents, according to a person familiar with their contents. Mr. Trump delayed returning 15 boxes of material requested by officials with the National Archives for many months, only doing so when there became a threat of action being taken to retrieve them.

CNN and Politico also reported that the raid, which took “hours,” focused on potential documents that were improperly removed from the Trump White House.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice has been “investigating the presence of classified records inside 15 boxes that were retrieved from Mar-a-Lago by the National Archives and Records Administration earlier this year,” the Associated Press reported.

Trump was not in Florida at the time of the raid, according to reports.

Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb, who was present for the raid, confirmed the FBI seized documents from Mar-a-Lago in a statement to CNN.

“The political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years, with the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, it just never ends,” Trump added. “It is political targeting at the highest level!”

