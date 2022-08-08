Marsha Blackburn: Democrats Want Permanent Pandemic, Inflation, and Control

“Senate Democrats voted that COVID restrictions don’t apply to illegal immigrants crossing the border,” she later added. “They want a forever pandemic for you and your family, but not illegal immigrants.”

Democrats want a permanent pandemic.

Democrats want permanent inflation.

Democrats want permanent control. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 7, 2022

Senate Democrats voted that COVID restrictions don't apply to illegal immigrants crossing the border. They want a forever pandemic for you and your family, but not illegal immigrants. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 7, 2022

Blackburn’s comments follow the Senate’s passage of the $700 billion Inflation Reduction Act, which ironically does nothing to reduce inflation, as Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO), the ranking member of the House Budget Committee, detailed in a fact sheet.

According to the sheet, which dubs the opening bill [emphasis added] the Inflation Expansion Act of 2022, the measure adds $728 billion in new spending, which includes extended Obamacare subsidies ($248 billion) when removing false 3-year sunsets. It also adds $400,000 billion for the Green New Deal when removing false 2-year sunsets, per the fact sheet. The measure also allots billions to the Internal Revenue Serve to further target middle class Americans.

Ultimately, it adds $114 billion in new debt, according to the fact sheet.

Blackburn expressed disgust toward Democrats for passing the $700 billion bill, which increases taxes on Americans, during a time of 41-year high inflation.

“It is a shame that Senate Democrats have forced through a socialist agenda that will make life more difficult and expensive for Tennesseans,” she added.

The Democrats’ reckless tax and spending plan includes nearly $370 billion to fund the Green New Deal, $64 billion for Obamacare, and hundreds of billions in new taxes on American businesses and manufacturers. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 7, 2022

It is a shame that Senate Democrats have forced through a socialist agenda that will make life more difficult and expensive for Tennesseans. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 7, 2022

Although congressional Democrats bear much of the responsibility for passing Biden’s legislation, congressional Republicans often gave Biden the necessary votes to advance the 46th president’s agenda.

For instance, 13 House Republicans and 19 Senate Republicans gave Democrats the necessary votes to pass the so-called infrastructure bill.

Fourteen Senate Republicans and many House Republicans voted for the CHIPS Act.

Over the weekend, Sen Joe Manchin (D-WV) described the Inflation Reduction Act as “the product of years of bipartisan conversations” and expressed disappointment in Republicans for refusing to jump on board: