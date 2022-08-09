Blackburn: If the FBI Can Target Trump, ‘They Can Do It to You’

If authorities can target former President Donald Trump, Americans should be aware of what might happen to them for supporting him, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said Tuesday.

“If the DOJ can target President Trump, imagine what they will do to anyone who dares support him,” she wrote in a social media post:

If the DOJ can target President Trump, imagine what they will do to anyone who dares support him.

Blackburn’s comments came after Trump’s Florida residence was raided by FBI agents on Monday.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump stated, adding, “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

During an interview on Fox News, Blackburn said that what Americans need to hear is answers from the DOJ and the FBI as to why they took such an action.

“Because it is unprecedented, and if it is the Presidential Records Act, they didn’t go after Obama on this. They didn’t do this to Nixon. They didn’t do it to Bill Clinton about the blue dress. They didn’t do it to Hillary about her computer,” she continued.

In reference to the raid, Blackburn said, “Going in with 100 FBI agents, 30 going into the house, refusing to allow President Trump’s lawyers into the house. This is unprecedented.”

“We want answers, because if the FBI can do this to President Donald Trump, they can do it to you.”

Meanwhile, Trump supporters gathered outside Mar-A-Lago after his home was raided on Monday, Breitbart News reported.

Crowds of Trump supporters have begun arriving to Mar-a-Lago

This group of Trump supporters is located near Mar-A-Lago about a half mile away at the entrance of the bridge into Palm Beach There are multiple vehicles with Trump flags driving back and forth between this group and Mar-A-Lago

“The scenes of Trump die-hards arriving to show support for the former president are reminiscent of when hundreds of people gathered outside of Walter Reed hospital in October 2020 to show support for the then-president, who was admitted after he tested positive for the coronavirus,” Breitbart’s Ethan Letkeman wrote.