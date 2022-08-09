‘Inflation Reduction’ Bill Hands Out $2.2 Billion to Farmers that Experienced ‘Discrimination’

The Inflation Reduction Act would provide $2.2 billion in financial assistance to farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners that experienced “discrimination.”

Tucked deep inside the 755-page, $700 billion Inflation Reduction Act is an amendment that would allocate $2.2 billion to “provide financial assistance …. to farmers, ranchers, or forest landowners determined to have experienced discrimination prior to January 1, 2021” as it relates to Department of Agriculture farm lending programs.

Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act would replace the American Rescue Plan’s Section 1005, the “Loan Forgiveness for Socially Disadvantaged Famers” program that was blocked by the courts.

President Joe Biden pushed the American Rescue Plan, or his $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid program, to alleviate the economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic. It also contained many leftist carveouts. The aid program was intended to benefit “socially disadvantaged farmers,” or minority farmers. White farmers would not benefit from this program, even if they were disadvantaged.

Marcia Morales Howard, a judge for the District Court for the Middle District of Florida, wrote in her ruling, “Section 1005’s rigid, categorical, race-based qualification for relief is the antithesis of flexibility. The debt relief provision applies strictly on racial grounds irrespective of any other factor. Every person who identifies him or herself as falling within a socially disadvantaged group who has a qualifying farm loan with an outstanding balance as of January 1, 2021, receives up to 120 percent debt relief — and no one else receives any debt relief.”

Now, it appears that Democrats remain poised to pass their updated minority farmer assistance program. The legislation passed through the Senate on Sunday and the House will likely pass the bill on Friday. Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) proposed an amendment during the “vote-a-rama” portion of the Senate voting process for the Inflation Reduction Act to strike this program from the $700 billion bill. However, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) did not grant Braun’s amendment a vote.