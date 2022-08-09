WASHINGTON, District of Columbia — Author and conservative commentator Dr. James Lindsay spoke with Breitbart News about longstanding conservative inaction with politics and culture, telling conservatives, “You do not have better things to do than saving your country.”

“You have nothing better to do than protecting your children from this Marxist advance and saving your country from falling into a Marxist hellhole,” he argued. “You have nothing better to do.”

When asked whether conservatives in America are doing enough to turn the political tide, Lindsay took the opportunity to contest the all-too-common conservative response that they have better things to do than worry about politics all day.

“You want to spend time with your family, you just want to go to work and do your job,” he said. “You want to build a business, you want to, like you know, go on a vacation, you want it, you have better things to do than all this crap. And I tell them, ‘You do not have better things to do than saving your country.'”

“You’ve got to get involved where you can get involved,” Lindsay continued. “And you have to take some risks, and you have to dedicate the time. And at the same time, you have to stay busy; you do have to raise your kids right; you do have to build your businesses; you do have to, you know, build the pieces of the society, both in terms of people and in terms of, you know, companies, businesses, infrastructure, that are going to take us out of this mess as we start to progress and the tide actually does fully shift.”

“But the base is awake,” he said. “They know that there’s the grooming or whatever issue going on, whether that’s sexual or whether that’s cult grooming. They know this is happening in the schools. They’re awake. They’re mad.”

Lindsay warned, however, that he does not want the fact that people are “awake” to mean disengagement.

“More needs to be done,” he told Breitbart News. “I don’t want people to get on their duffs.”

“Conservative politicians need to start paying attention, they need to stop thinking that it’s still 1996 and that 1996-style solutions are going to solve 2022 problems,” he said. “But the base is activating. It’s moving in the right direction, we’re probably actually close to critical mass.”

Speaking about his experience at the Moms for Liberty Summit, Lindsay said, “Those 500 moms had ten times the energy — one-eleventh the numbers, ten times the energy. So you’re talking like 100 times as activated.”

“The parents, the conservative parents are on fire, and they’re going to take this country back,” he continued. “So are they doing enough? No. Are they pointed in the right direction? Absolutely. Yes. Keep it going.”

Lindsay sat down with Breitbart News at the Young America’s Foundation’s 44th annual National Conservative Student Conference.

Watch the full interview here:

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.