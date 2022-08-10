Most Americans say the FBI’s raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home has motivated them to vote in the midterm election, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released Wednesday found.

“Does the FBI raid on President Trump increase your motivation to vote in the 2022 election?” the survey asked.

The overwhelming majority, 70.4 percent, said the FBI’s raid of Trump’s residence will increase their motivation to vote in the 2022 election, compared to 21.6 percent who said it will not. Another 8.1 percent remain unsure.

Over half of Democrats, 55.2 percent, said it will increase their motivation to vote, but an even greater number of Republicans, 83.3 percent, said it will motivate them to head the polls in November. Seven in ten independents, 71.7 percent, of said it will motivate them to vote in November as well.

Additionally, the survey found that. 47.9 percent, overall, believe “Trump’s political enemies” are behind the raid, compared to 39.7 percent who said the “impartial justice system” is behind it. Over-three quarters of Republicans, 76.7 percent, believe Trump’s political enemies are behind the raid.

The survey was taken August 8-10, 2022, among 1,095 likely general election voters and has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error.

It comes days after the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago, which former President Trump described as a “prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024”:

45: The political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years, with the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, it just never ends. It is political targeting at the highest level! pic.twitter.com/03Mbm1ay6V — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) August 8, 2022

Top Republicans have called for an investigation following the raid, which has ignited the conservative base. According to Eric Trump, his father is now seeing record fundraising numbers.

“DonaldJTrump.com is shattering all fundraising records and I’m told has raised more money in the past 24 hours than ever before in recent history!” he said. “The American people are pissed!”