Conservatives Blast Merrick Garland Following Mar-a-Lago Raid Remarks

Conservatives are bashing Attorney General Merrick Garland following his remarks regarding the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) raid of former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago.

Garland admitted that he “personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter.” The warrant ultimately led to Monday’s unprecedented FBI raid in Palm Beach, Florida.

In a tweet, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) asserted that “Garland personally approved a search warrant to take down Joe Biden’s top political opponent,” adding that “[t]his is a politically-motivated witch hunt.” 

“As I have said repeatedly, Garland approved the search warrant,” tweeted Lawyer Mark Levin, host of Fox News Channel’s Life, Liberty & Levin. “Other than that, we learned essentially nothing from Garland’s short comments.” 

Others echoed Levin’s sentiments, expressing their dissatisfaction with the lack of information Garland provided.

Republican political strategist Alex Bruesewitz called the remarks “a total nothing burger” and called for the attorney general’s, as well as FBI Director Christopher Wray’s, impeachments.

The founder and president of the Article III Project, Mike Davis, asserted that Garland “left more questions than answers.” He added that the attorney general “attempted to defend the indefensible in his political press conference” and that he “must resign.”

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-ND) chimed in, saying that “Garland’s rambling and defensive 5 minutes did little to prove otherwise.”

“Merrick Garland reading word for word from notes and refusing to answer any questions. Is this what passes for transparency now?” wondered Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA). 

During his remarks, Garland also noted that the Department of Justice has “filed a motion to make public the warrant and [property] receipt, in light of the former president’s public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances, and the substantial public interest in this matter.”

Garland noted he is unable to provide further information regarding “the basis of the search” due to “federal law, longstanding department rules, and… ethical obligations.”

