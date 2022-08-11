Conservatives Blast Merrick Garland Following Mar-a-Lago Raid Remarks

Conservatives are bashing Attorney General Merrick Garland following his remarks regarding the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) raid of former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago.

Garland admitted that he “personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter.” The warrant ultimately led to Monday’s unprecedented FBI raid in Palm Beach, Florida.

In a tweet, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) asserted that “Garland personally approved a search warrant to take down Joe Biden’s top political opponent,” adding that “[t]his is a politically-motivated witch hunt.”

Merrick Garland personally approved a search warrant to take down Joe Biden’s top political opponent. This is a politically-motivated witch hunt. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 11, 2022

“As I have said repeatedly, Garland approved the search warrant,” tweeted Lawyer Mark Levin, host of Fox News Channel’s Life, Liberty & Levin. “Other than that, we learned essentially nothing from Garland’s short comments.”

As I have said repeatedly, Garland approved the search warrant. Other than that, we learned essentially nothing from Garland's short comments. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 11, 2022

Others echoed Levin’s sentiments, expressing their dissatisfaction with the lack of information Garland provided.

Republican political strategist Alex Bruesewitz called the remarks “a total nothing burger” and called for the attorney general’s, as well as FBI Director Christopher Wray’s, impeachments.

Merrick Garland scripted statement was a total nothing burger. He is going to be the Biden Regime’s “fall guy.” The raid of Mar-a-Lago was completely unnecessary and uncalled for. It was something a third-world Dictator would do. Garland and Wray both need to be impeached. — Alex Bruesewitz 🍊 (@alexbruesewitz) August 11, 2022

Merrick Garland is a dangerous fool. He & his fellow Biden DOJ THUGS are a clear and present threat to our Constitutional Republic. Impeach Merrick Garland. — Alex Bruesewitz 🍊 (@alexbruesewitz) August 11, 2022

The founder and president of the Article III Project, Mike Davis, asserted that Garland “left more questions than answers.” He added that the attorney general “attempted to defend the indefensible in his political press conference” and that he “must resign.”

AG Merrick Garland attempted to defend the indefensible in his political press conference. He left more questions than answers. He's a former federal judge and prosecutor. He should be ashamed of himself for politicizing the Justice Department so dangerously. He must resign. https://t.co/aRRwIfEbWc — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) August 11, 2022

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-ND) chimed in, saying that “Garland’s rambling and defensive 5 minutes did little to prove otherwise.”

The last 6+ years have shown the DOJ has 2 sets of rules. If your name is Biden, Clinton, or Obama you and your family get a free pass. If your name is Trump, you’re under constant assault. AG Garland’s rambling and defensive 5 minutes did little to prove otherwise. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) August 11, 2022

“Merrick Garland reading word for word from notes and refusing to answer any questions. Is this what passes for transparency now?” wondered Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA).

Merrick Garland reading word for word from notes and refusing to answer any questions. Is this what passes for transparency now? — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) August 11, 2022

During his remarks, Garland also noted that the Department of Justice has “filed a motion to make public the warrant and [property] receipt, in light of the former president’s public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances, and the substantial public interest in this matter.”

Garland noted he is unable to provide further information regarding “the basis of the search” due to “federal law, longstanding department rules, and… ethical obligations.”