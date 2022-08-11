Former President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed the “perverts of the Lincoln Project” and Fox News for running one of the organization’s anti-Trump ads on the network in a post on his TRUTH Social network.

Trump’s comments came after Fox News reportedly aired a Lincoln Project ad targeting Trump over the recent FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago. The Lincoln Project on Wednesday called on its supporters to help raise $1 million to air the aid on Fox News.

“Why does Fox put them on? The perverts of the Lincoln Project were ‘run out of town’ after it was learned that they did some really ‘bad stuff.’ Perversion anyone?” Trump said. “Now they have re-emerged with a different but similar name. Keep these sicko’s off television!”

Trump’s use of “perverts” is likely in reference to Lincoln Project cofounder John Weaver, who was accused of grooming boys as young as 14 years old. Weaver reportedly sent 21 men unwarranted sexual messages over Twitter.

The accusations against Weaver caused other Lincoln Project cofounders to distance themselves from Weaver, and the organization issued a statement condemning him.

However, the organization reportedly knew about Weaver's affinity for young boys.

Ryan James Girdusky, who broke the story about Weaver’s accusations, said, “Members did know. Young men approached them about the accusations. Members knew I was writing the story and warned John Weaver.”

The Lincoln Project’s most recent ad referenced a Newsweek report that claimed an FBI informant sparked the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

You really can’t trust anyone, Donald. pic.twitter.com/vBKzHRxTMz — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 10, 2022

“Who gave you up to the Feds? Who told them what you kept in the safe at Mar-a-Lago?” The narrator says.

The ad even claims that Trump’s father “would be ashamed” of him over the FBI raid.

Trump is no stranger to public battles with the Lincoln Project as he has frequently called out the “RINO” organization and its founders.

“They’re all LOSERS, but Abe Lincoln, Republican, is all smiles,” Trump once said.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.