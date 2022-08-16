Report: Former ABC President, J6 Show Trial Adviser at Liz Cheney’s Concession Speech

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at a primary Election Day gathering at Mead Ranch in Jackson, Wyo. Cheney lost to challenger Harriet Hageman in the primary. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
Nick Gilbertson

Former ABC News President James Goldston, an adviser to the January 6 Select Committee, was present for Liz Cheney’s concession, CNN reports.

Cheney, the committee’s vice chair, has “worked closely with Goldston’s team,” CNN reported. She spent countless hours with the team editing footage for the show trial, which has often aired during primetime slots. 

Though not there on official January 6 Committee business, the television producer was in attendance “on assignment for his own production company for potential future projects involving Cheney,” CNN’s Jeff Zeleny wrote. He was reportedly accompanied by a film crew. 

“She invited him as a friend and it has nothing to do with committee work,” said Jeremy Adler, a spokesman for the congresswoman.

As Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle noted:

…bringing this James Goldston character to Wyoming to witness the voters remove her from power — and using him in a campaign role nonetheless, even if they claim it is as a volunteer, as a friend — raises potential Federal Election Commission (FEC) ethics concerns regarding possible in-kind campaign contributions. It is also puts a wrap on the relevance of anything the January 6 Committee has done all year, bringing it to a final ending (even though Cheney and others insist they plan more hearings in the fall to waste all of our time!).

The Wyoming representative was smoked by Harriet Hageman as the Associated Press called the race at 8:21 p.m. MDT — soon after Decision Desk HQ and Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report declared her demise.

As of 8:57 p.m. MDT, the Associated Press election results compiled by the New York Times show Hageman with 53,644 votes, more than doubling the outgoing representative’s 26,709 votes. 

In her concession speech, Cheney seemed to compare herself to Republican President Abraham Lincoln and apparently hinted at a presidential run. 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.