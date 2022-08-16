Former ABC News President James Goldston, an adviser to the January 6 Select Committee, was present for Liz Cheney’s concession, CNN reports.

Cheney, the committee’s vice chair, has “worked closely with Goldston’s team,” CNN reported. She spent countless hours with the team editing footage for the show trial, which has often aired during primetime slots.

The Cheney speech tonight will be delivered in a picturesque spot outside Jackson. Veteran TV producer James Goldston, an adviser to the Jan. 6 committee, and a film crew are on hand here in Wyoming–as "a friend" of Cheney. From our CNN blog: https://t.co/hmtIbHI9Cm — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) August 17, 2022

Though not there on official January 6 Committee business, the television producer was in attendance “on assignment for his own production company for potential future projects involving Cheney,” CNN’s Jeff Zeleny wrote. He was reportedly accompanied by a film crew.

“She invited him as a friend and it has nothing to do with committee work,” said Jeremy Adler, a spokesman for the congresswoman.

As Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle noted:

…bringing this James Goldston character to Wyoming to witness the voters remove her from power — and using him in a campaign role nonetheless, even if they claim it is as a volunteer, as a friend — raises potential Federal Election Commission (FEC) ethics concerns regarding possible in-kind campaign contributions. It is also puts a wrap on the relevance of anything the January 6 Committee has done all year, bringing it to a final ending (even though Cheney and others insist they plan more hearings in the fall to waste all of our time!).

The Wyoming representative was smoked by Harriet Hageman as the Associated Press called the race at 8:21 p.m. MDT — soon after Decision Desk HQ and Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report declared her demise.

I've seen enough: Harriet Hageman (R) defeats Rep. Liz Cheney (R) in the #WYAL GOP primary. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 17, 2022

The idea that Cheney could be a serious factor in a 2024 GOP primary or would siphon votes from Trump as an independent remains as preposterous as the idea this #WYAL primary would be competitive. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 17, 2022

As of 8:57 p.m. MDT, the Associated Press election results compiled by the New York Times show Hageman with 53,644 votes, more than doubling the outgoing representative’s 26,709 votes.

In her concession speech, Cheney seemed to compare herself to Republican President Abraham Lincoln and apparently hinted at a presidential run.