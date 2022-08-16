Trump Praises Harriet Hageman’s Victory over Liz Cheney

Former President Donald Trump celebrated Harriet Hageman’s victory over Rep. Liz Cheney in the Wyoming Republican congressional primary.

Cheney came nowhere near striking distance of beating Hageman, with the race being called within 30 minutes of the vote tally, per predictions. As of this writing, Hageman holds a commanding lead by 0ver 30 points with just 49 percent of the vote counted.

Needless to say, President Trump, who enthusiastically endorsed Hageman at the outset, cheered Cheney’s loss on his social media site, hoping it marks the beginning of the end to the “Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs,” meaning the January 6 committee.

“Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her great and very decisive WIN in Wyoming,” he said. “This is a wonderful result for America, and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs.” He continued:

Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others. Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now. Thank you WYOMING!

During her concession speech, Liz Cheney compared herself to former President Abraham Lincoln and General Ulysses S. Grant. Cheney said:

The great and original champion of our party, Abraham Lincoln, was defeated in elections for the Senate and House before he won the most important election of all. Lincoln ultimately prevailed. He saved our Union. And he defined our obligations as Americans for all of history.

“It has been said that the long arc of history bends toward justice and freedom. That’s true, but only if we make it bend,” Cheney later added. “Today, our highest duty is to bend the arc of history to preserve our nation and its blessings to ensure that freedom will not perish to protect the very foundations of this constitutional republic.”