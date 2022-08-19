Watch Live as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Turning Point Action (TPA) — the sister organization to Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA (TPUSA) — “Unite and Win” rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

At the Pennsylvania rally, DeSantis was joined by Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

Breitbart News reported last week that TPA would be hosting “Unite and Win” will various Republican candidates across the county, such as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, Arizona senate candidate Blake Masters, Ohio senate candidate J.D. Vance, Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti, and Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM).

Charlie Kirk said in a statement last week that “DeSantis is America’s Governor and one of the most popular leaders in America.” He added that DeSantis ” has become the model for a new conservative movement that is willing to stand on principle and to actually fight on behalf of the values of his voters.”

