Sources close to former President Donald Trump have confirmed to Breitbart News that the General Services Administration (GSA) packed the boxes of documents he took with him to Mar-a-Lago, not political staffers.

Shortly after the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago this month, reportedly to reclaim documents Donald Trump had taken from the White House in January 2021, journalist David Martosko announced that a source close to the former president confirmed the documents were boxed by government staffers in the GSA, not Trump’s own staffers.

“A person very close to Donald Trump tells me it’s indeed true what’s being bandied about Twitter — that the @USGSA, not Trump or anyone working for him in the White House, packed the boxes that the FBI took in Monday’s raid. If that’s true, it scrambles the omelet a bit,” Martosko announced.

A person very close to Donald Trump tells me it's indeed true what's being bandied about Twitter — that the @USGSA, not Trump or anyone working for him in the White House, packed the boxes that the FBI took in Monday's raid. If that's true, it scrambles the omelet a bit. — David Martosko (@dmartosko) August 13, 2022

On Monday, after Trump had formally requested an independent review of the documents seized by the FBI during the raid, a source close to the former president confirmed to Breitbart News the veracity of Martosko’s claims and that the GSA indeed packed the documents prior to Joe Biden assuming the presidency.

According to the New York Times, sources close to the investigation claim that the government has received more than 300 documents “with classified markings” since Donald Trump left office.

“In total, the government has recovered more than 300 documents with classified markings from Mr. Trump since he left office, the people said: that first batch of documents returned in January, another set provided by Mr. Trump’s aides to the Justice Department in June and the material seized by the F.B.I. in the search this month,” the Times noted.

The exact nature of the documents remains unknown at this time, but the 150 documents returned by the president in January are reported to have information pertaining to the CIA, FBI, NSA, and a variety of other national security interests.

“The highly sensitive nature of some of the material in the boxes prompted archives officials to refer the matter to the Justice Department,” reported the Times. “Aides to Mr. Trump turned over a few dozen additional sensitive documents during a visit to Mar-a-Lago by Justice Department officials in early June.”

After the former president returned a second round of documents in June, Department of Justice (DOJ) officials reportedly became concerned about the security of documents still in his possession upon reviewing surveillance footage of a well-traversed corridor near the basement storage room where the documents were kept at Mar-a-Lago.

Donald Trump has maintained that he and his legal team were cooperating with the DOJ up until the moment of the raid earlier this month.

Paul Bois joined Breitbart News in the summer of 2021 after previously working as a writer for TruthRevolt and The Daily Wire. He has written thousands of news articles on a variety of topics, from current events to pop-cultural trends. Follow him on Twitter @Paulbois39.