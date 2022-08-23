John Fetterman Struggles in Speech Lasting Less than 5 Minutes in Second Public Appearance After Stroke

@steelworkers via Twitter
@steelworkers via Twitter
John Binder

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), running against Dr. Mehmet Oz for the state’s open United States Senate seat, spoke for less than five minutes at a campaign rally with the United Steelworkers (USW) on Tuesday.

Fetterman, holding his second public campaign event since he suffered a stroke in May, rallied with USW leaders and members in a speech that lasted for less than five minutes.

“Watch this video and it will become clear why Fetterman doesn’t want to debate,” political consultant Andrew Surabian said in a post of the speech.

As Breitbart News reported, Fetterman has not committed to any debates against his Republican opponent. Local Pittsburgh network KDKA-TV has sought to hold a debate, but executives have not received any confirmation from Fetterman that he will attend.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.