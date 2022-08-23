Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), running against Dr. Mehmet Oz for the state’s open United States Senate seat, spoke for less than five minutes at a campaign rally with the United Steelworkers (USW) on Tuesday.

Fetterman, holding his second public campaign event since he suffered a stroke in May, rallied with USW leaders and members in a speech that lasted for less than five minutes.

“Watch this video and it will become clear why Fetterman doesn’t want to debate,” political consultant Andrew Surabian said in a post of the speech.

John Fetterman today held his second rally since having a stroke in which he spoke for less than 5 minutes. Here are the highlights. pic.twitter.com/lwo40YWcZi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 23, 2022

As Breitbart News reported, Fetterman has not committed to any debates against his Republican opponent. Local Pittsburgh network KDKA-TV has sought to hold a debate, but executives have not received any confirmation from Fetterman that he will attend.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.