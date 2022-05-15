Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the favorite to win the state’s Democrat U.S. Senate primary, is recovering after suffering a stroke, according to a statement released by his campaign on Sunday.

“I hadn’t been feeling well, but was so focused on the campaign that I ignored the signs and just kept going. On Friday it finally caught up with me,” Fetterman said. “I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long.”

On Friday, I wasn’t feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out. I didn’t want to go – I didn’t think I had to – but @giselefetterman insisted, and as usual, she was right. The good news is I’m feeling much better + I’m well on my way to a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/WQ5X6QgQen — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 15, 2022

Fetterman credits his wife for urging him to go to the hospital to get checked out. “Fortunately, Gisele spotted the symptoms and got me to the hospital within minutes,” Fetterman said. “The amazing doctors here were able to quickly and completely remove the clot, reversing the stroke, they got my heart under control as well. It’s a good reminder to listen to your body and be aware of the signs.”

Fetterman did not suffer any cognitive damage, according to his doctors.

“The good news is I’m feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage. I’m well on my way to a full recovery. So I have a lot to be thankful for,” Fetterman said.

The Lt. Governor expects to be released “sometime soon” and get back on the campaign trail ahead of November’s general election.

“The doctors have assured me that I’ll be able to get back on the trail, but first I need to take a minute, get some rest, and recover. There’s so much at stake in this race, and I’m going to be ready for the hard fight ahead,” Fetterman said.

Despite Fetterman’s stroke, his campaign “isn’t slowing down one bit.”

“But our campaign isn’t slowing down one bit, and we are still on track to win this primary on Tuesday, and flip this Senate seat in November. Thanks for all the support, and please get out there and vote,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman is expected to beat Rep. Connor Lamb (D-PA) and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, his Democrat challengers, in the upcoming primary election.

Pennsylvania’s Senate primary will occur on Tuesday, May 17.