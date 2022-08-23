Man Arrested for Allegedly Spray Painting Swastikas on LGBT Crosswalk

Jonah Sampson, a 30-year-old black man accused of spray painting swastikas on Atlanta’s gay pride rainbow crosswalk, was arrested Friday by Atlanta police after a five-hour standoff with a SWAT team.

A spray painted swastika was found on the gay pride crosswalk on Wednesday, which prompted Atlanta’s Department of Transportation to arrive on scene and quickly clean it up. However, the symbol was also found on the crosswalk on Friday, this time next to an anti-gay slur.

A black male suspect has been identified over the repeated vandalism of the Rainbow Crosswalk in Atlanta, Ga. Jonah Sampson allegedly sprayed swastikas. He was arrested following a stand-off w/police. Many leftists on social media blamed white supremacists.https://t.co/iIPYH1NSqU pic.twitter.com/RrLvhqFM1y — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2022

Atlanta police believe Sampson is also responsible for spray painting similar symbols at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Sampson is facing three charges of second degree criminal damage to property, one count of criminal trespass and a felony charge of interference with government property, Fox News reported.

Sampson remains in custody on a $77,500 bond for all charges, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Local authorities attempted to arrest Sampson at an apartment on Friday around 12:00 p.m., but he would not leave the premises. As a result, Atlanta police SWAT teams were deployed to the scene. Sampson ultimately left the apartment around 5 p.m.

Atlanta installed the rainbow crosswalk in 2016 after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, left 49 people dead.