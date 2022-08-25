Alleged Intruder Dies at Hospital After Shootout with Resident

An alleged intruder died in hospital care on Wednesday morning after being hit during a shootout with a Riverside, California, apartment resident around 1:30 a.m.

NBC Los Angeles reports the resident was wounded during the shootout as well, was shot in the leg, but is expected to survive.

Riverside police officer Ryan Railsback indicates there was more than one intrusion suspect, and that none of the suspects were able to actually get into the apartment before the resident opened fire.

Railsback said, “We don’t believe that the suspects actually made entry, they may have been attempting to get inside and then this exchange of gunfire occurred and the victim was struck in the leg area.”

ABC 7 notes residents heard the gunshots and saw the intruders’ speed off in a getaway car, crashing into other cars as they did.

Residents indicated “one burglar was left behind and later pronounced dead at the hospital.”

The identity of the deceased victim has not been released nor has any description of the suspect(s) who fled the scene.

