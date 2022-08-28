New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is slightly leading Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti in the state’s gubernatorial race, a new poll finds.

A poll by the Research & Polling Inc. for the Albuquerque Journal shows that Grisham leads with 47 percent to Ronchetti’s 40 percent with a margin of error of +/- 4.3 percentage points. The poll surveyed more than 500 voters and was conducted from August 19 through August 25.

The margin is far tighter than when Grisham first ran for governor in 2018 and won with 57 percent of the vote to her Republican opponent’s 43 percent.

While Grisham continues to have a strong lead with Hispanic voters, 56 percent, Ronchetti leads among the state’s white working class and middle class.

The poll comes after prior polling has shown Grisham and Ronchetti in a statistical tie.

In that poll, Grisham led by four points with 48 percent compared to Ronchetti’s 44 percent — a statistical tie as the margin of error is +/- 4.4 percentage points.

Grisham recently made headlines when her appointees on the New Mexico Supreme Court approved a plan to allow illegal aliens to become licensed attorneys in the state.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.