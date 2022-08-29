2 Killed When Suspect Opens Fire at Safeway in Gun-Controlled Oregon

Two people were killed and a third person injured after a suspect opened fire in a Safeway in Bend, Oregon, Sunday evening.

CNN reports that police discovered the suspect deceased inside the business. A rifle and shotgun were lying near his body.

Two innocents were killed in the attack and a third victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

KTVA notes that police believe the attacker “entered the shopping center parking lot from a neighborhood behind it.”

Safeway customer Josh Caba witnessed the incident and said, “When I got out of that store and the kids were rounded up, they (officers) are running into the store. They are wonderful people. They deserve all the praise and credit in the world. It is absolutely more terrifying than you can imagine to have someone shooting at your kids. They are rock stars!”

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Oregon No. 11 in the country for gun control, noting that the state has added numerous gun controls under Democrat Gov. Kate Brown. Those controls include a red flag law and universal background checks, both of which are pushed by U.S. House and Senate Democrats as a way to prevent high-profile shootings.

