At least 35 people were shot, eight of whom were killed, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted that 15 people were shot, six of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night alone.

The deaths included a double homicide in which police were called Saturday at 3 p.m. because two men were lying in the street. Police arrived on scene to find that both men had been shot numerous times.

On Monday morning, ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the total number of weekend shooting victims had reached at least 35, with two additional shooting fatalities.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday Police found a victim “in the 4900-block of West Superior Street” who had been shot in the neck. The individual later died at a hospital.

On Sunday night a 46-year-old woman was in a car with a 42-year-old man “on South Vincennes Avenue near Monterey Avenue” when occupants of another car opened fire on them. The 42-year-old man attempted to drive a police station for help but the car chased them down and more shots were fired, leaving the man in critical condition and the woman fatally wounded.

The Sun-Times homicide database shows there were 439 people killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through August 28, 2022.

