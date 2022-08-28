15 Shot Friday into Saturday Night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Fifteen people were shot, six of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reports that the first fatal shooting occurred around 7:15 p.m. Friday, when a 65-year-old man was shot in the chest while standing in front of a house “in the East Garfield Park neighborhood’s 400 block of North Hamlin Avenue.”

The 65-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The second fatal shooting occurred approximately two hours later, when a 50-year-old man was shot while sitting in a restaurant “in the 2700 block of West Division Street.”

The 50-year-old died later at a hospital.

The third fatal shooting was discovered at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, when the resident of home “in the 500 block of West 87th Street” went out on his porch and found an 18-year-old with numerous gunshot wounds there.

The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The fourth fatal shooting was discovered roughly an hour later, when the body of a 26-year-old man was found “in the 2900 block of South Poplar Avenue.”

The 26-year-old had been shot in the head.

The Chicago Sun-Times notes two people were shot and killed shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday following an argument with another person.

Police came to the scene after reports of the two men lying in the street “in 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue.” Both men had been shot multiple times.

One of the men was 20-years-old, the other was 32-years-old.

The Sun-Times points out that 438 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through August 27, 2022.

