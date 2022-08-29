NASA’s Artemis I Launch Delayed Because of Engine Bleed

NASA’s Artemis I rocket launch, which was supposed to embark on a one-month journey circling the moon’s orbit, is not taking off Monday because of an engine bleed.

According to NASA’s blog tracking the series of events that led to the postponement, engineers began troubleshooting as issues arose prior to the two-hour window at the Kennedy Space Center. Specifically, it involved “an issue conditioning one of the RS-25 engines (engine 3) on the bottom of the core stage.”

Ultimately, the launch director postponed the launch early Monday morning after they ran out of time for the two-hour window for the rocket launch:

The launch director halted today’s Artemis I launch attempt at approximately 8:34 a.m. EDT. The Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft remain in a safe and stable configuration. Launch controllers were continuing to evaluate why a bleed test to get the RS-25 engines on the bottom of the core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff was not successful, and ran out of time in the two-hour launch window. Engineers are continuing to gather additional data.

The launch of #Artemis I is no longer happening today as teams work through an issue with an engine bleed. Teams will continue to gather data, and we will keep you posted on the timing of the next launch attempt. https://t.co/tQ0lp6Ruhv pic.twitter.com/u6Uiim2mom — NASA (@NASA) August 29, 2022

The backup dates are scheduled for Friday, September 2, or Monday, September 5, although it remains unclear if it will be ready to launch at that point, given the looming issue.