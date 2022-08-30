President Joe Biden indicated Tuesday that “right-wing” Americans who support the Second Amendment are shooting at law enforcement.

The president detailed his frustrations with Americans who supported the right to own semi-automatic weapons during a speech on fighting crime in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

“For those brave right-wing Americans who say it’s all about keeping America independent and safe, if you want to fight against the country you need an F-14, you need something a little more than a gun,” he said and added, “No. I’m not joking.”

“Who are they shooting at? They’re shooting at these guys behind me,” he continued, referring to law enforcement, who were securing the president.

Biden insisted he was not against the Second Amendment, noting he had two shotguns at home.

“You know we live in a country awash in weapons of war,” he complained, promising to ban so-called “assault weapons” in the United States.

The president began shouting about the dangers of semi-automatic weapons such as AR-15s.

“What the hell’s the matter with us?” he shouted. “No, I’m not jokin’. Think about it. What are we doin’?”

He again falsely claimed that Americans could not go out and purchase a cannon and repeated his assertion that guns like AR-15s were not needed for activities like hunting.

“How many deer or bears are wearing Kevlar vests huh?” he asked. “Not a joke.”

Biden created a political litmus test on the proposal to ban “assault” weapons.

“It’s time to hold every elected official’s feet to the fire and ask them: ‘Are you for banning assault weapons or not?'” he said. “Ask them. If the answer is no, vote against them.”