As part of their response to the Supreme Court’s (SCOTUS) ruling in NYSRPA v. Bruen, New York Democrats secured legislation making Times Square a gun-free zone, even barring concealed carry permit holders from carrying for self-defense.

On June 23 Breitbart News reported SCOTUS’s Bruen ruling, which struck down New York’s proper cause requirement for concealed carry.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and the state’s Democrat-run legislature responded by enacting numerous new gun controls, including a list of “sensitive” areas where the carrying of guns would be prohibited.

CNN noted that Times Square is now a designated “sensitive” area. The ban on carrying a gun in that area takes effect on Thursday.

“Gun-Free Zone” signs are supposed to be posted around Times Square on Wednesday, even as lawmakers continue to work on the precise boundaries of the gun-free area.

FOX News / Associated Press quoted from Hochul’s statement, issued when she signed the carry restrictions in July:

The Supreme Court issued a reckless decision removing century-old limitations on who is allowed to carry concealed weapons in our state — senselessly sending us backward and putting the safety of our residents in jeopardy. Today, we are taking swift and bold action to protect New Yorkers. After a close review of the NYSRPA vs. Bruen decision and extensive discussions with constitutional and policy experts, advocates, and legislative partners, I am proud to sign this landmark legislative package that will strengthen our gun laws and bolster restrictions on concealed carry weapons.

The NYC.Gov website makes clear that the gun-free policy taking effect in Times Square applies to licensed concealed carry permit holders too.

