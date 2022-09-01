House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said during his prebuttal to President Joe Biden’s upcoming speech to the nation that Biden should first apologize for “slandering tens of millions of Americans as fascists.”

McCarthy delivered his rebuttal to Biden’s speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania; the Republican leader laid into the many ways the Biden administration is undermining democracy.

The California conservative attacked Biden and his administration for labeling supporters of former President Donald Trump as “semi-fascist.” Additionally, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the pro-life movement should be considered “extremist” or “semi-fascist.”

McCarthy said that Biden should first apologize for attacking tens of millions of Americans.

“When the President speaks tonight…the first lines out of his mouth should be to apologize for slandering tens of millions of Americans as fascists. President Biden wants to talk about the soul of the nation…He will declare only [Dems] hold the moral upper hand,” McCarthy explained.

“What Joe Biden doesn’t understand is that the soul of America is in the tens of millions of hard-working people, loving families, law-abiding citizens whom he vilified…The soul of America is not the ruling class in Washington. It is the law-abiding…citizen,” McCarthy added.

Jim Bognet — a former Donald Trump administration staffer and Republican candidate for Pennsylvania’s eighth congressional district — noted that a Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) supporter shot House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and a crazy person tried to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh because the nation’s highest court overruled Roe v. Wade.

“Democrats often often say that America is a racist nation. They are wrong. We are a just and noble nation. We are a republic devoted, however imperfectly, to the truth that all are created equal. We are the greatest country in the history of the world,” McCarthy said in his speech.