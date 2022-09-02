Appearing Friday on the Fox Business Network, Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK) took aim at President Joe Biden’s address in which he accused former President Donald Trump and “MAGA Republicans” of threatening the United States’ democratic system of government.
A transcript is as follows:
INTERVIEWER: Congressman, I want to get your take on this because the president essentially is attacking half of the country and grouping them into this extreme basket of MAGA Republicans. Most people would say, “I’m not even exactly sure what that is.” He’s also accusing them of threatening democracy. Your take on this?
REP. KEVIN HERN: I don’t think there’s any question that Joe Biden has done more to erode democracy and faith in our institutions after last night’s speech than we ever thought possible. Last night what we saw, as you just stated, he said half of America and everyone who voted for Donald Trump has no place in this country and that we’re all fascists, and if we have a strong two party system, which is how our founders envisioned us how we should be working together, and he did more to divide us last night more than ever.
