Democrats, led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), are dumping millions into New Hampshire’s Senate race to protect Sen. Maggie Hassan’s Senate seat and potentially influence the Republican primary, indicating their deep-seated worry that they risk losing their extremely slim majority in the upper chamber as the midterm elections approach.

The Senate Majority PAC spent over $3 million on an attack ad against one of Hassan’s potential Republican opponents, state Senate President Chuck Morse– one of the more moderate candidates in the GOP primary race.

“Mitch McConnell’s Washington establishment is going all in for Chuck Morse, and it’s no surprise. Chuck Morse took more lobbyist money than any other New Hampshire state senator. Lobbyists are even running his campaign,” the ad states.

“One lobbyist worked for a Chinese company owned by a Communist Party official, and Morse hired another who lobbied for a mail order pharmacy that flooded New England with opioids,” the ad concludes, deeming Morse “another sleazy politician.”

The PAC spent $3.2 million on the attack ad ahead of the New Hampshire primary, which takes place Tuesday, September 13.

The left’s involvement in the race is of note, as Morse is facing off against Army veteran Don Bolduc in the Granite State’s Republican primary next week, which will determine who will face off against Hassan as Schumer hopes to maintain his sliver of a majority.

“I am the right candidate because, one, I’m an outsider. I’m not bought and paid for [by] the establishment across the board,” Bolduc said in an August interview on Breitbart News Saturday, blasting Hassan as a do-nothing career politician.

“Maggie Hassan for the last 40 years in politics as a state senator, a governor, and now five and a half miserable years for Granite Staters,” he said. “She does nothing but increase the size of government, increase taxes, and is very irresponsible in her spending, although she claims otherwise.”

If he wins the nomination and ultimately defeats Hassan, Bolduc said he would go to Washington, DC, to “work for Granite Staters and the American people and do the right, commonsense things, to get our economy back to where it needs to be.

“You need a commonsense person who’s an outsider, who’s not bought and paid for. I don’t take money from Big Pharma, Big Education, Big Med, Big Tech. And so I’m going to be an independent Senator down there,” Bolduc said.

“And that’s how I’m going to operate, because I’m not going to have them waiting for me in my office before I even get sworn in,” he added.

A recent survey showed Bolduc holding a strong lead in the New Hampshire primary, leading Morse by double digits — 43 percent to 22 percent: