White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre struggled Tuesday to respond to her past statements denying the results of an election — even as her boss President Joe Biden stated that “election deniers” posed a threat to democracy.

“Look, I’m not going to go back to where we were or what happened in 2016, we’re going to focus on the here and now,” she said, when confronted with past statements on social media about President Donald Trump stealing the 2016 election and also Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election …..welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump https://t.co/NI7vqPV6cu — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) December 18, 2016

Reminder: Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams.https://t.co/ZIKGTd6U1v — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) April 2, 2020

Yes – the race was stolen. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) March 12, 2019

“I knew this was coming, I was waiting Peter when you were going to ask me that question,” she said, in response to a question from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy during the White House press briefing.

Jean-Pierre dismissed the questions as not relevant.

“Let’s be really clear, that comparison that you made is just ridiculous,” Jean-Pierre replied.

She claimed that she had since stated that Trump and Kemp won their elections.

Jean-Pierre immediately pivoted to the January 6th riots.

“Let’s not forget about what happened on January 6th 2021 when we saw an insurrection, a mob that was incited by the person who occupied this campus, this facility at this time,” she said.