The DNA of a Clark County, Nevada, Democrat official has been found at the scene where police say Las Vegas Journal-Review investigative reporter Jeff German was murdered.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, a Democrat, was charged with the murder of German, 69 years old, on Thursday after police said the reporter was found dead outside his home with multiple stab wounds on September 3.

Police said in a press conference that Telles’s DNA was found at German’s murder scene and thus charged him with the fatal stabbing. Police also said they found a pair of bloody sneakers and a hat worn by Telles at the time of the murder.

Prior to the murder, German had run a series of investigative reports in the Las Vegas Journal-Review detailing alleged corruption by Telles.

Telles lost his re-election bid following German’s reports, and German was planning a follow-up piece on wrongdoing by Telles as well as by three other Clark County officials.

While Telles denied wrongdoing, he publicly accused the reporter of being a “bully” and claimed that German’s requests for comment were veiled threats.

Telles remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

