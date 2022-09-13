Illegal Alien Fugitive Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing Children

An illegal alien fugitive was arrested after having been wanted by law enforcement for allegedly sexually abusing children in Shawnee County, Kansas.

Hugo Enrique Lopez-Vela, a 41-year-old illegal alien, was arrested this week in Topeka after he was stopped in a vehicle by officers from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. According to officers, Lopez-Vela was swerving on the road.

When he was pulled over, police said Lopez-Vela provided a number of false IDs. Officers arrested Lopez-Vela for driving under the influence, felony interference with law enforcement, aggravated false impersonation, transporting an open container of liquor, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and improper driving on a laned roadway.

While being booked into police custody, officers discovered that Lopez-Vela was wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child, which can include raping or molesting a child between 14 and 15 years old. He also has a warrant for violating the terms of his deportation orders.

Lopez-Vela is being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

