Republican challenger Michael Henry has a slight lead ahead of New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), according to a recent poll.

Henry is polling at 44.2 percent among likely New York general election voters, compared to James’ 43 percent.

“This is a winnable race. We have to keep our energy high & keep telling our neighbors and friends to vote in November,” Henry tweeted.

🚨MAJOR NEWS🚨 I am beating Letitia James in the latest @trafalgar_group poll. This is a winnable race. We have to keep our energy high & keep telling our neighbors and friends to vote in November. pic.twitter.com/spSS3x4VAU — Michael Henry (@michaelhenry4ag) September 13, 2022

However, the Trafalgar poll found that 12.8 percent of voters remain undecided.

James, who ended her run for New York governor after less than two months in the race, has served as New York’s attorney general since 2019. James’ office recently conducted a deposition of former President Donald Trump after pledging to go after Trump during her 2018 campaign.

Henry is a New York-based attorney with a focus on commercial litigation.

Henry has made crime, corruption, and “covid justice,” three central pillars of his campaign, promising to put an end to progressive bail reform policies, restructure the attorney general’s public integrity division, and use the “full power of the office” to hold former Gov. Andrew Cuomo accountable for sending coronavirus patients into nursing homes.

Henry recently challenged James to a public debate before New Yorkers begin early voting on October 29.

“Debates are a hallmark of our elections and democratic process and there must be a televised debate for the Office of the Attorney General,” Henry said on Tuesday. “I’m challenging my opponent, Letitia James, to accept my invitation to debate the most important issues facing New Yorkers before they begin voting. I hope that in the true spirit of democracy she accepts my challenge.”

Today I challenged my opponent to a televised debate. Do you accept @TishJames? pic.twitter.com/QoDOlkMsN7 — Michael Henry (@michaelhenry4ag) September 12, 2022

“The people of New York are tired of Crime, Corruption and out of control Cost-of-Living,” Henry continued. “This November they have an opportunity to change the state for the better and get rid of career politicians like my opponent.”

The Trafalgar Group polled 1,091 likely New York voters from August 31 to September 1. The poll’s margin of error is ± 2.9 percent.

