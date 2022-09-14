Karla Hernández-Mas, Rep. Charlie Crist’s (D-FL) running mate in Florida’s gubernatorial race, recently insulted students with special needs, asserting that her experience as a special ed teacher will assist her in dealing with the “dysfunctional legislature” if she gets elected.

Hernández-Mats made the remark on Tuesday during a campaign event in Cape Coral, boasting of her experience as a special ed teacher before making the unseemly comparison.

“I’m a teacher. I am a sp-ed teacher, so my major was emotionally-handicapped education, okay?” she said. “That by itself qualifies me to deal with the dysfunctional legislature.”

“[It’s] a unique set of, uh, you know, skill set in order to deal with them,” she continued, prompting a response from Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis.