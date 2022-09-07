Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), who is challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in this year’s gubernatorial election in Florida, said he is “so damn proud” of President Biden for the dark and divisive speech the president delivered last week in which he demonized MAGA Republicans.

“How many of you saw Joe Biden speak last night on national TV?” Crist asked a group of supporters, who cheered.

Crist then proceeded to lavish Biden with praise, lauding his tenacity and “courage” for calling out MAGA Republicans.

“God love him. God love him, and I do,” Crist said. “And he’s told it straight. Democracy is at stake. … Our freedoms are at stake. And the President laid it out, and he couldn’t hold back and I’m so damn proud of him for it.”

“We have to have that kind of courage and just tell it like it is. I’m gonna be a happy guy. You know, I’m a nice fella. But don’t ever confuse my kindness with weakness. We’re gonna take it to them,” Crist added during his remarks, which the DeSantis War Room characterized as Biden worship:

Charlie Cringe worshipping Joe Biden again: "How many of you saw Biden’s speech last night on national TV? God love him. He told it straight… The president laid it out, he didn’t hold back and I am so damn proud of him for it.” 🙄 pic.twitter.com/uFlcaUMtiO — DeSantis War Room (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 6, 2022

Crist’s open praise of Biden draws a stark contrast between himself and DeSantis, particularly given the fact that Biden insulted millions of Americans, essentially deeming them a threat to democracy itself.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden said during the speech, asserting that there is “no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country.”

Biden went on to say that MAGA Republicans “do not respect the Constitution” nor the rule of law nor the will of the people.

“They’re working right now, as I speak, in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself,” Biden said, contending that they are “determined to take this country backwards,” bizarrely asserting that they promote “authoritarian leaders.”

“Democrats, independents, mainstream Republicans: We must be stronger, more determined, and more committed to saving American democracy than MAGA Republicans are to — to destroying American democracy,” he said.

However, Crist — a strong Biden ally — is no stranger to insulting millions of American voters, proudly declaring last month that DeSantis supporters have “hate” in their hearts:

Crist: "Those who support DeSantis should stay with him and vote for him and I don't want your vote. If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there." pic.twitter.com/S0B93bw52i — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2022

DeSantis has highlighted Crist’s tendency to insult conservative voters.

“He’s also referred to conservative voters as the ‘toothless set.’ And so this is a guy that is — I think he realizes that this is the end of his career,” DeSantis told Mark Levin, “so he’s lashing out. He’s attacking people. And this is just not a way to win an election.”

DeSantis noted Crist’s adoration of Biden, who the Democrat apparently believes is the “best president of his lifetime.”