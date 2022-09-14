Democrat extremism in the wake of President Joe Biden’s “Dark MAGA” speech heated up some more on Wednesday when Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) issued a “call to arms” on the Senate floor while debating a national abortion ban.

“When I hear my colleagues talking about how, you know, ‘it should be state rights’ or ‘government should not be telling us what to do,’ the word ‘hypocrites,’ it doesn’t even go far enough to call them out on what they’re doing,” said Hirono.

“This is an outright attack on women in this country,” she continued. “That is how I see it. That is how more and more women and those who support our right to make decisions about our own bodies, that is how we see it. Why? Because that’s what’s happening.”

Hirono concluded her speech by saying the proposed abortion ban after 15 weeks is “literally a call to arms in our country.”

Sen. @maziehirono: Fighting the pro-life movement "is literally a call to arms in our country." pic.twitter.com/JCtAwMpzE1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 14, 2022

Hirono’s rhetoric follows statements from Democrat Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan, who said his party needs to “kill and confront” an “extremist” Republican movement.

“Look, Democrats aren’t right on everything, and I’m willing to sit down and have conversations about how we can move out of this age of stupidity and into an age of reconciliation and reform. How do we fix all of these broken systems,” he said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“Some of those answers will come from Republicans, not the extremists that we are dealing with every single day. We’ve got to kill and confront that movement, but working with normal mainstream Republicans, that’s going to be really, really important,” he added.

Both statements followed President Joe Biden’s infamous “Dark MAGA” speech in which he portrayed MAGA Republicans as violent right-wingers who disrespect the constitution and seek to strip Americans of their most basic rights.

“MAGA Republicans do not respect the constitution,” Biden said. “They do not believe in the rule of law, they do not believe in the rule of law, they do not recognize the will of the people.”

“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards,” he added. “Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose. No right to privacy. No right to contraception. No right to marry who you love. They promote authoritarian leaders and they fan the flames of political violence.”

A Harvard CAPS-Harris poll found that a majority of Americans believe Biden’s speech only divided the country and did little to help unite the nation.