Tim Ryan: We Need to ‘Kill and Confront’ Extremist Republican Movement

Representative Tim Ryan (D-OH), running for the open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the “exhausted majority” needed to “kill and confront” the extremist Republican movement.

Co-host Willie Geist said, “What is your message to Ohio Republicans in this general election who may look at J.D. Vance and say I don’t like the way he’s running the campaign, maybe I don’t like the guy, and they’re giving you a look?”

Ryan said, “I’m one of the most bipartisan members of Congress. The last two congresses, I have been in the top 10% of most bipartisan. I want to work across the aisle. Look, Democrats aren’t right on everything, and I’m willing to sit down and have conversations about how we can move out of this age of stupidity and into an age of reconciliation and reform. How do we fix all of these broken systems.”

He continued, “Some of those answers will come from Republicans, not the extremists that we are dealing with every single day. We’ve got to kill and confront that movement, but working with normal mainstream Republicans, that’s going to be really, really important.”

Ryan added, “I’m saying exhausted majority, Democrats, Republicans, Independents against the extremists, leading an era of reform around reconciliation so we can heal this country and move into the future. Again, I don’t have a billion-dollar donor to fund me. I need low-dollar people who can go to my website and chip in a couple of bucks and help us put this extremist movement to bed so we can move on with being Americans again.”

