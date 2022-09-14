President Joe Biden remains silent after Democrat senate candidate in Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan called for Americans to “kill and confront” supporters of former president Donald Trump and his MAGA political movement.

“We’ve got to kill and confront that movement,” Ryan said during a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC when asked about the “extremist” political movement in the Republican Party to “Make America Great Again.”

Biden, a frequent critic of political figures using “dangerous” rhetoric used to “incite violence,” has not addressed Ryan’s comments.

The White House did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Breitbart News and press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not address it during the press briefing on Tuesday or while taking questions from reporters on Air Force One during the president’s trip to Detroit.

Biden Calls MAGA Republicans "Violent," "Extreme," "Dangerous" While Ignoring Leftist Violence pic.twitter.com/JIJsQY8ADt — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 2, 2022

The president himself has shifted toward more aggressive campaign rhetoric in recent weeks, particularly during a speech outside Constitution Hall.

“We are not bystanders in this ongoing attack on democracy,” he said after painting supporters of President Donald Trump as “a clear and present danger” to democracy in the United States.

“Folks, it is within our power, it’s in our hands — yours and mine — to stop the assault on American democracy,” Biden continued.