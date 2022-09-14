U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras, a President Barack Obama appointee, ruled Tuesday against plaintiff David Codrea’s request to have federal records regarding Hunter Biden’s 2018 gun purchase released.

On March 27, 2021, Breitbart News pointed to reports indicating Hunter Biden may have given false information on an ATF background check form 4473 when purchasing a handgun in 2018.

ATF Form 4473 is the basic background check form every would-be gun buyer fills out when he goes into a retail shop to buy a gun. Once the form is completed, a Federal Firearms License (FFL) holder calls the FBI and the background check is performed.

One of the questions on Form 4473 asks:

Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance? Warning: The use or possession of marijuana remains unlawful under Federal law regardless of whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medicinal or recreational purposes in the state where you reside.

On March 25, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out that Hunter Biden may have lied about his history of drug use when filling out ATF Form 4473 for the gun purchase.

Politico reports that Ohio-based blogger David Codrea filed suit to force the release of information pertinent to Hunter Biden’s gun purchase, including records related to the answers Hunter gave on the background check form.

On Tuesday, Judge Contreras ruled against Codrea, citing privacy concerns for Hunter Biden.

Contreras wrote, “The privacy interest here is remarkably strong,”

He also noted, “Disclosure would reveal whether Hunter Biden was criminally investigated by ATF. An individual’s public disclosure of information that could be potentially incriminating in a general sense does not reduce his privacy interest in whether he was the subject of a particular federal criminal investigation by a particular agency.”

The case is Cordea v. ATF in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 21-2201, Docket No. 8.

