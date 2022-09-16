Ipsos Poll: Just 39% Approve of Joe Biden, Only 25% of Independents

Only 39 percent of Americans approve of President Joe Biden, while just 25 percent of independents approve of the president, a Wednesday Ipsos poll revealed.

Only nine percent of Americans say Biden’s America is headed in the right direction. Seventy-four percent say it headed down the wrong track.

The poll sampled 1,003 Americans from September 12-13 with a 3.8 margin of error. It included 460 Democrats, 360 Republicans, and 124 independents.

The terrible polling for Biden comes as the midterm election is about 50 days away. Biden’s approval rating is a bad sign for Democrats, who are trying to hold on to the Senate and the House. Democrats believe they have a greater opportunity to keep the Senate than the House, though Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) believes Democrats will actually pick up seats. Pelosi was roundly ridiculed for that projection.

As the midterms approach, the nation’s top issue remains the economy and specifically inflation (30 percent), the poll found. Immigration (8 percent) and crime (8 percent) round out the top three most important issues for Americans. The Ipsos poll confirmed what a recent Quinnipiac poll revealed; that despite Biden’s attempts to ignore and distract from inflation, soaring costs remain the top issue.

Biden’s recent speeches in the midterm battleground states of Ohio, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania have all ignored rising costs for the American worker, the Associated Press reported this week. Yet food prices remained high, according to the Consumer Price Index index released this week.

Although the establishment media claimed that inflation fell in August, American households did not get any relief in the grocery store aisles. And Americans are not happy.

“We’re your typical middle-income average American family,” mother and wife Briana Howard told the New York Post. “We’re more mindful at the grocery store … It’s like, ‘What do we have a coupon for?’ I mindlessly picked up a pack of $10 grapes, that’s not something I can continue to do.”

“Diners have become my luxuries,” attorney Rob Abiuso also told the publication. “There really is no surplus income anymore. There really is no savings anymore. I pray that all this turns around.”

“People have told me I lost weight, but I can’t afford groceries,”comedian Gary DeNoia said. “I used to go shopping and plan my meals for the week. But [now] a Fage yogurt is $10. A bag of Doritos is $7. It’s cheaper to eat takeout … I have never eaten this much Chinese takeout because the lunch special will last me three days.”

