Although the establishment media claimed that inflation fell in August, American households did not get any relief in the grocery store aisles.

The price of food at home jumped 0.7 percent compared with the previous month. Over the past 12 months, grocery prices have gone up 13.5 percent.

Some of the biggest increases in food include:

Ham up 2.5 percent from July and 9.2 percent compared with a year ago.

up 2.5 percent from July and compared with a year ago. Frankfurters (hot dogs) up 5.3 percent from July and 18.3 percent compared with a year ago.

(hot dogs) up 5.3 percent from July and compared with a year ago. Eggs up 2.9 percent from July and 39.8 percent compared with a year ago.

up 2.9 percent from July and compared with a year ago. Bread up 2.2 percent from July and 16.2 percent compared with a year ago.

up 2.2 percent from July and compared with a year ago. Doughnuts up 2.0 percent from July and 14.1 percent compared with a year ago.

up 2.0 percent from July and compared with a year ago. Pickles up 4.0 percent from July and 19.4 percent compared with a year ago.

up 4.0 percent from July and compared with a year ago. Margarine up 7.3 percent from July and 38.3 percent compared with a year ago.

up 7.3 percent from July and compared with a year ago. Butter up 2.7 percent from July and 24.6 percent compared with a year ago.

up 2.7 percent from July and compared with a year ago. Sugar up 1.8 percent from July and 15.9 percent compared with a year ago.

up 1.8 percent from July and compared with a year ago. Potatoes up 3.1 percent from July and 15.2 percent compared with a year ago.

up 3.1 percent from July and compared with a year ago. Lettuce up 10.7 percent from July and 0.8 percent compared with a year ago.

According to Breitbart News’s John Carney, the median Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.7 percent compared with the prior month. It accelerated from June’s 0.5 percent increase. The median CPI reflects only measures in the center of CPI’s price changes.

“The unrounded figure of 0.73789 percent is the highest on record, slightly above the previous record of 0.73078 percent set in June,” Carney wrote. “This is equivalent to an annual rate of inflation of 9.2 percent. That is the highest on record.”

The median CPI is 6.7 percent, the biggest 12-month rise since 1983, when the metric began to be recorded 39 years ago.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.