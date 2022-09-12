President Joe Biden’s recent speeches in the midterm battleground states of Ohio, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania have all ignored rising costs for the American worker, the Associated Press reported Monday.

The decision to skip over inflation raises concerns that the President of the United States is making a politically inexpedient calculation. Speaking about a topic that does not benefit Biden could be a factor in why he has ignored the soaring costs Americans are experiencing. The majority of Americans blame Biden for the 40-year-high inflation.

But inflation is still the top issue for Americans heading into the 2022 midterm elections, according to a recent Quinnipiac poll. Among many other major challenges, Biden’s 40-year-high inflation ranked first at 27 percent, with no other issue reaching double digits.

Inflation is the top midterm issue for a reason. Fifty-six percent of Americans say Biden’s record inflation has caused them hardship, up from 49 percent in January and 45 percent in November, a Gallup poll found on Wednesday. The poll found that 24 percent of respondents have reduced spending, are buying less, or are simply purchasing essential items only. Seventeen percent have cut back on vacations, while another 17 percent have reduced gasoline consumption by driving less. Eight percent are “staying home.”

Biden’s decision to ignore inflation in the past weeks will continue Monday. He is scheduled to deliver remarks about curing cancer, a worthy goal but an issue without urgency. On Tuesday, the president will speak about the Inflation Reduction Act, which a Washington Post columnist torched as “no such thing.” In fact, the bill will likely further exacerbate Joe Biden’s 40-year-high inflation because it aims to extend Obamacare subsidies and reduce global warming.

Biden’s midterm strategy comes as his polling numbers, which are a bellwether for midterm success, are underwater and have not budged since sinking to -13 percent in March. According to Monday Civiqs polling, Biden is underwater in all swing states: Nevada (40 positive-53 percent negative), Ohio (34-59 percent), North Carolina (39-54 percent), Pennsylvania (41-52 percent), New Hampshire (46-47 percent), Wisconsin (41-53 percent), Arizona (36-58 percent), and Georgia (35-55 percent).