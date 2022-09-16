Sarah Huckabee Sanders Successfully Treated for Thyroid Cancer

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary and current Republican candidate for governor in Arkansas, announced she was successfully treated for thyroid cancer on Friday.

Sanders’ doctor discovered she had thyroid cancer earlier this month, Sanders explained. However, Sanders declared she is “cancer-free” after Friday’s surgery.

“During a check-up earlier this month, my doctor ordered a biopsy on an area of concern in my neck and the test revealed that I had thyroid cancer,” she said. “Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free.”

Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, said she would return to the campaign trail “soon.”

“I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers, and support. I look forward to returning to the campaign trail soon,” Sanders said.

“This experience has been a reminder that whatever battle you may be facing, don’t lose heart,” Sanders concluded. “As governor, I will never quit fighting for the people of our great state.”

Sanders had Stage I papillary thyroid carcinoma, according to her doctor John R. Sims.

“Sarah is currently recovering from surgery in which we removed her thyroid gland and some of the surrounding lymph nodes in her neck,” Sims said. “The surgery went extremely well, and I expect her to be back on her feet even within the next 24 hours.”

Sims is a surgeon at CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.

“This is a Stage I papillary thyroid carcinoma which is the most common type of thyroid cancer and has an excellent prognosis,” Sims said. “While she will need adjuvant treatment with radioactive iodine, as well as continued long term follow up, I think it’s fair to say she’s now cancer free, and I don’t anticipate any of this slowing her down.”

Sanders is expected to defeat Democrat Chris Jones in the general election as Arkansas has not elected a Democrat governor in over ten years.

