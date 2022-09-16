Tom Cotton Slams Biden’s Anti-MAGA Rhetoric: ‘Beneath the Dignity of Any President’

Appearing Thursday on the Fox News Channel, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) issued pointed criticism of President Joe Biden’s recent heated rhetoric targeting Republicans.

A transcript is as follows:

HARRIS FAULKNER: How surprising is it–or not–that President Biden is going to speak on dialling down hate?

SEN. TOM COTTON: I think it’s pretty surprising. If Joe Biden wants to find one of the main sources of division and potential threats of political violence in our country, he should probably look in the mirror or just look at the crowd of liberals that he’s going to have with him at the White House today. The deranged speech he gave a couple of weeks ago and his remarks in recent weeks declaring 74 million people who voted Republican as semi-fascist are beneath the dignity of any president.