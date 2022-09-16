White House Compares Republican Governors to Migrant Smugglers

The White House on Friday escalated political attacks against Republican governors for transporting migrants to Democrat-led cities.

“These are the kinds of tactics we see from smugglers in places like Mexico and Guatemala,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during the daily briefing.

Both Republican Governors Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott sent groups of migrants to Washington, DC, and Martha’s Vineyard, prompting Jean-Pierre to compare them to human traffickers.

Jean-Pierre unleashed a torrent of attacks against the governors, accusing them of “sowing chaos and division” by transporting migrants, which she called “abhorrent” and “inhumane.”

“They used them as political pawns, treated them like chattel in a cruel premeditated political stunt,” she said.

Jean-Pierre said Republican governors were playing a dangerous game in order to create “political theater” instead of trying to solve the problems.

“This is dangerous. They’re putting children’s lives at risk,” she said.

But Jean-Pierre did not address the immediate problem of migrants flooding across the Southern border or offer any solutions to overcrowding issues.

She refused to say why the Biden administration did not support an organized effort to move migrants safely out of overwhelmed border areas and blamed Republican governors instead.

“This could end if they could stop playing that game and stop creating chaos,” she said.

Jean-Pierre also did not respond to pointed reminders that the Biden administration had already transported migrants secretly to New York City overnight, as reported by the New York Post in October.