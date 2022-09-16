‘Woke’ DEI Chief for Military Base Schools Disparaged White People

Kelisa Wing — the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) chief for the U.S. military’s education system serving military families all over the world — has openly disparaged white people in recently-reported social media posts.

The education system, called Department of Defense Education Activity (D0DEA), is one of two federally-operated elementary and secondary school systems and provides K-12 education to the military families at U.S. military bases at home and overseas. It operates 160 schools and has more than 66,000 children enrolled worldwide, according to its website.

Wing wrote in June 2020 on her Twitter account, “I’m exhausted with these white folx in these [professional development] sessions.”

She also tweeted in July 2020: “[T]his lady actually had the CAUdacity to say that black people can be racist too… I had to stop the session and give Karen the BUSINESS… [W]e are not the majority, we don’t have power.”

“Caudacity” is a derogatory slang term combining “Caucasian” and “audacity.”

Wing has deleted her Twitter account, but not before Fox News captured her tweets.

In other tweets, she said: “[B]eing antiracist means being active against racism… you will NEVER arrive… stop centering this on whiteness.”

She also tweeted, “I am exhausted by 99% of the white men in education and 95% of the white women. Where can I get a break from white nonsense for a while?”

She also tweeted, “If another Karen tells me about her feelings… I might lose it…” and responded “Bye Karen” to another user criticizing her article demanding all teachers take part in “dismantling racial oppression” and claiming that “racism is ingrained in the very fabric of our country.”

Wing also called former President Donald Trump the “whole boy version of a Karen” and former secretary of education Betsy DeVos as “the queen of Karens.”

She has also co-authored children’s books calling on white people to confess their privilege.

Wing was promoted to her current position in December 2021, after serving as a DEI specialist at DoDEA for two months prior.

DoDEA Director Tom Brady praised Wing in a press release as the “right person to lead our efforts in building on the foundational work done to support meaningful change in our organization.”

“This new position will take a holistic approach to identifying and improving how we integrate the practice of diversity, equity and inclusion in every aspect of DoDEA, from curriculum and assessment to hiring and professional development,” he added.

Wing, an Army veteran, also previously served at DoDEA’s headquarters as a professional development specialist, an elementary school assistant principal at West Point, and then an 8th grade language arts and reading teacher at Fort Benning, Georgia.