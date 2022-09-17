Republican Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance told Breitbart News Saturday that the New York Times outright lied in a “completely false” piece that baselessly asserts that Vance and other GOP candidates are not “thrilled” to rally with former President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, the New York Times’ Michael C. Bender and Maggie Haberman published an article titled, “Rally With Trump? Some G.O.P. Candidates Aren’t Thrilled About It.” In the piece, the authors assert that J.D. Vance, as well as Republican Senate Pennsylvania candidate Mehmet Oz, are not “thrilled” about holding rallies alongside the former president. This report particularly angered Vance, as he is set to appear at a rally alongside Trump in Youngstown this evening.

While Vance said he is used to the mainstream media touting fake news against Republicans, the Senate hopeful told Breitbart News Saturday that this report “really pisses me off,” because absolutely none of it is true. The report does not even contain a single quote from Vance.

“This one really pisses me off. I mean, you run for office, you get used to the media selling fake narrative, doing it again and again and again. But this one is just particularly egregious because of course, they don’t have a single quote, public or private of me suggesting that I don’t welcome the president campaigning,” Vance explained, making it clear that he has “consistently and repeatedly” said that not only does he want Trump to come in and campaign, he expected it.

“I would welcome him to come and campaign because like you said he is popular in the state of Ohio. And it’s a good reminder of the fact that we have policies, that we’re delivering prosperity and security, and now we have policies that are delivering misery and a wide open border. So it’s a ridiculous story,” Vance said, debunking the Times’ fake news story, which implies that Trump essentially bulldozed these campaigns — and explaining what actually happened.

LISTEN:

Here’s what actually happened,” he said, explaining that Trump called him about a month ago and asked how he was doing, while briefly discussing the campaign.

“He [Trump] said, how are you doing personally, which I thought was nice. … And then he said, ‘Hey, we’re gonna come and do a rally at some point in Ohio — September, October,'” Vance said, detailing the conversation.

“I said, that sounds great, sir. Just let us know when so we can make sure we block it off. And he said, ‘Okay, we’ll do that,'” Vance said, adding that someone reached out two weeks later and asked if September 17 would work.

“And we said, ‘That sounds good.’ That is as much back and forth as went into it. And this New York Times story, it’s just totally false. Completely false. I cannot believe these people, Matt, tell these fake stories without an ounce of information and sell it as real news,” Vance said.

There's bad reporting & then there's embarrassing reporting. @MichaelCBender, who once was someone taken seriously, spent the last week getting laughed off the phone by campaigns and operatives because his story's thesis is so detached from reality. Fake news is gonna fake news. https://t.co/k14lKbODKK — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 17, 2022

The Haberization of Bender. #embarrassing This story is total BS. Every GOP Senate candidate who has a shot at winning not only wants a Donald Trump rally – but they want a @DonaldJTrumpJr, @kimguilfoyle, @EricTrump & @LaraLeaTrump appearance too. https://t.co/qdozWG2ani — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 17, 2022

OAN will broadcast the Ohio rally, Vance continued, adding that he is looking forward to the big event.

“I think it’s gonna be great. I think the president’s gonna remind people how much of a disaster the policies of the Biden administration have been, and I think he’s going to remind people that my Democratic opponent Tim Ryan is running as a fake conservative, when in reality, he votes with Joe Biden 100 percent of the time. He never supported policies that made this country prosperous and secure,” Vance said, adding that Ryan is “trying to run as a diet version of me.”

“The speakers, including the president, are gonna hit that theme tonight,” he added.