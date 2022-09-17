Media Elites Outraged as Migrants Get Free Trip to Elite Resort

The media elites are outraged about the 50 migrants flown to the exclusive island of Martha’s Vineyard this week.

The establishment media has published many negative opinion articles in the last few days, dubbing Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) chartered flight of migrants as a “disgraceful stunt,” to “whip up” “deeply cynical” “anger.”

But in reality, the passengers on the flight of migrants to the elite destination of Martha’s Vineyard are just a tiny percentage of President Joe Biden’s mass migration since January 2021. For perspective, Del Río, Texas encountered 28,000 migrants in the single month of October 2021.

The Democrats on Martha’s Vineyard are in such an upheaval about the 50 migrants they have called the situation a “humanitarian crisis” and have expelled the migrants, along with considering legal action.

Farah Stockman, a member of the New York Times’ Editorial Board, wrote an article with the headline, “The Martha’s Vineyard Migrant Stunt Is Making One Truth About This Country Clear.” In the article, she claimed the flight was a “part of a not-so-secret Republican plan to whip up anger against Democrats ahead of the midterm elections.”

NBC published, and later deleted, a tweet quoting “a founding member of a foundation which helps refugees,” who compared the migrants to “trash.”

NBC News just deleted this article on Twitter in which they compare migrants to "trash" pic.twitter.com/4zk8D7ktsb — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 16, 2022