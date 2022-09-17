Media Elites Outraged as Migrants Get Free Trip to Elite Resort

The media elites are outraged about the 50 migrants flown to the exclusive island of Martha’s Vineyard this week.
The establishment media has published many negative opinion articles in the last few days, dubbing Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) chartered flight of migrants as a “disgraceful stunt,” to “whip up” “deeply cynical” “anger.”
But in reality, the passengers on the flight of migrants to the elite destination of Martha’s Vineyard are just a tiny percentage of President Joe Biden’s mass migration since January 2021. For perspective, Del Río, Texas encountered 28,000 migrants in the single month of October 2021.
The Democrats on Martha’s Vineyard are in such an upheaval about the 50 migrants they have called the situation a “humanitarian crisis” and have expelled the migrants, along with considering legal action.
Farah Stockman, a member of the New York Times’ Editorial Board, wrote an article with the headline, “The Martha’s Vineyard Migrant Stunt Is Making One Truth About This Country Clear.” In the article, she claimed the flight was a “part of a not-so-secret Republican plan to whip up anger against Democrats ahead of the midterm elections.”
NBC published, and later deleted, a tweet quoting “a founding member of a foundation which helps refugees,” who compared the migrants to “trash.”
A similar theme appeared in the Los Angeles Times. Bob Drogin, a reporter for the paper, wrote an op-ed titled, “Ron DeSantis’ cruel political theater falls flat on Martha’s Vineyard.”
“It was cruel, of course,” Drogin said of the migrants being sent to the exclusive island. “It was deeply cynical. But the disgraceful stunt made for striking political theater.” Drogin made no mention that the Venezuelan migrants were just a tiny percentage of Biden’s mass migration into the interior.
The Editorial Board of the Boston Globe, the largest paper near Martha’s Vineyard, said DeSantis had trafficked humans — again, without mentioning Biden’s migration policies. “Trafficking in human lives should have consequences for its Republican perpetrators,” the headline read.
The piece continued:
Dr. Jose Rodriguez, a reverend in Orlando, wrote in the Orlando Sentinel that the flight “cruelly attacked our migrant neighbors.” In an article titled, “DeSantis has betrayed Florida’s values of refuge, hospitality,” Rodriguez claimed that “Florida politics have embraced the idolatry of the age.” He further claimed the flight violated Florida’s “duty of care to our neighbors.”
He continued with parts of Emma Lazarus’s sonnet: “Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp! … Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me.”
Rodriguez made no mention of Biden’s “trafficking” policies or the fact that Massachusetts is a sanctuary jurisdiction. Florida is not.
On Friday, the White House convened a meeting “to discuss a range of pressing immigration issues — including ‘litigation options’ to respond” to the migrant transportation to exclusive locations, Axios reported. Later in the day, the migrants were expelled from the exclusive island and taken to a military base.
“These are the kinds of tactics we see from smugglers in places like Mexico and Guatemala,” Karine Jean-Pierre claimed, referring to the flight, not to the expulsion from Martha’s Vineyard.
